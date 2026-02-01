Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Game Between Real Madrid And Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu in a tough La Liga game. With Barcelona winning their game, Los Blancos know three points are a must to get them back to within one point of their rivals.

After the crushing loss to Benfica in the Champions League, the question was whether Álvaro Arbeloa would rotate the team. He changed it from the team that beat Villarreal comfortably in the previous La Liga game.

Eduardo Camavinga started that game in Castellón and dropped to the bench in Lisbon. The question was, could he come back in to replace Arda Guler? The Frenchman does start, but at left-back in place of Alvaro Carreras.

Franco Mastantuno has started the last several games on the right side of the forward line, taking his chance while covering for the injured Rodtrygo. The Brazilian has started on the bench in the last two games, but was in terrific form before his injury. Arbeloa sticks with the 18-year-old, and Arda Guler also continues.

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Rayo Vallecano:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

22. Rudiger

17. Asencio

6. Camavinga

14. Tchouaméni

15. Guler

5. Bellingham

30. Mastantuono

10. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Transfer News: Interest In Former Player, Upamecano, Fernandes & More

Real Madrid Reportedly Decline Option To Sign Two Midfielders In January

Real Madrid Transfer News: Interest in $120 Million Winger, Camavinga Romero, & More