Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action after their midweek disaster in the Champions League. They face a tricky game against Rayo Vallecano on February 1 at the Bernabeu.
The expectation is that there will be plenty of whistles and boos from the crowd after the 4-2 loss to Benfica on January 28. The defeat meant Los Blancos will have to play in the playoffs again to try to get to the Round of 16. They were drawn against Benfica, hoping for a change of fortunes.
Their last La Liga game went much better, as they beat Villarreal 2-0 on the road. It kept them one point behind Barcelona at the top of the standings. The Catalan side will face Elche before, looking to put the pressure on Madrid.
Despite the Champions League drama, Real Madrid have won all three La Liga games to start the season, getting them back in the title race. Vallecano are another challenge, a team they have beaten just once in their last five games, drawing four.
Los Franjirrojos are struggling this season, sitting in 17th place, and European football may not be helping their league form. They have won one of their last four games, losing the latest 3-1 at home to Osasuna.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano head-to-head
Date
Result
November 9, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Real Madrid
March 9, 2025
Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
December 14, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid
February 18, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Real Madrid
November 5, 2023
Real Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid will welcome back Aurélien Tchouaméni after his suspension against Villarreal. The Frenchman played against Benfica, so it will be interesting to see if Eduardo Camavinga comes back in.
Alvaro Arbeloa is hoping to have back Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold. If they both make the bench, they may get minutes if Real Madrid are in control of the game. Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy are both still out injured.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -390
Draw: +500
Rayo Vallecano: +1000
Both teams to score:
Yes: -115
No: -110
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -370; Under: +230)
Rayo Vallecano: 1.5 (Over +340; Under: -650)
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -2000
Rayo Vallecano or tie: +275
Real Madrid or Rayo Vallecano: -800
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano date
Date: Sunday, February 1, 2025
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. GMT (2:00 p.m. local time)
How to watch & live stream Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sport 2
