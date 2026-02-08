Confirmed Starting Lineup For Real Madrid vs Valencia In The La Liga Clash As Arbeloa Rings The Changes

Real Madrid are one of the last games of the weekend, as they face Valencia at the Mestalla. It's a must-win for Los Blancos, who are now four points behind Barcelona after their win.

Alvaro Arbeloa has made several changes, all of which were forced. With Jude Bellingham and Rodryfo injured, that left some big decisions. On top of that, Vinicius Jr. is suspended, making it more difficult for the Spanish head coach.

Forward Gonzalo Garcia comes in up top, to play alongside Kylian Mbappe. Don't be surprised to see the Frenchman drift out to the left with the absence of Vini Jr. Arda Guler could play from the right of a three, but that could also be two up top.

Eduardo Camavinga moves up into midfield after playing at left-back against Rayo Vallecano. A big surprise is Fede Valverde moving back to midfield. Dani Carvajal does not start at right-back, with David Jimenez getting the start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger are on the bench after their injuries, which is great news for Arbeloa.

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Valencia:

IMAGO / PsnewZ

1. Courtois

35. D. Jimenez

17. Asencio

24. Huijsen

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

15. Guler

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

10. Mbappe

16. G. Garcia

