David Alaba Reacts After Receiving Standing Ovation In Real Madrid Return
David Alaba finally returned to action for Real Madrid after spending 400 days on the sidelines due to injury. The Austrian full-back has been out of action since late 2023.
He came onas a substitute for Antonio Rudiger in the 76th minute during the latest La Liga game against UD Las Palmas.
Alaba received a standing ovation from the Bernabeu crowd as he took the field after over a year of injury absence. Checkout the crowd's reaction to his return below:
Alaba spoke to the media about his return, telling Real Madrid TV:
I'm very happy. It's a special day for me. I’d like to thank the fans. I’ve waited a long time for this moment because last year was really long and hard. I’ve worked so hard every day waiting for this moment. Making my comeback at home was wonderful. The team’s helped me a lot and without my teammates, the medical staff, the physios and the rehabilitation team it would’ve been harder. They’ve helped me a lot every day working very hard.- David Alaba
Speaking about Real Madrid's 4-1 win, the Austrian said:
We played really well. For me, it was an amazing match and we deserved the victory.- David Alaba
Alaba suffered his injury in December 2023 against Villarreal and has worked rigorously on his recovery, finally able to return to the pitch in today's match.
