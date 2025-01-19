Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Shows Up In Style
Kylian Mbappe almost single-handedly beat UD Las Palmas as Real Madrid managed to earn a 4-1 La Liga win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 19.
Las Palmas took a shock early lead through Fabio Silva in the first minute of the match. Mbappe equalized with his 18th minute penalty. Brahim Diaz scored a second in the 33rd minute as Mbappe yet again played a key role in the build-up, effectively creating danger with his long range strike.
Mbappe then made it 3-1 in the 36th minute with a spectacular first touch finish from outside the penalty area. Rodrygo made it 4-1 in the 57th minute with Mbappe yet again heavily involved in the build-up.
Real Madrid now have 46 points from 20 matches and are atop the La Liga table. They lead second-placed Atletico Madrid by two points at the moment. They continue to remain unbeaten against Las Palmas in La Liga history.
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Match Highlights
United States
Kylian Mbappe has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 29 appearances since his free summer transfer from PSG. After a slow start in the Spanish capital, Mbappe is making up for lost time.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to return to action on January 22, taking on RB Salzburg in a UEFA Champions League showdown. They will play Real Valladolid on January 25 in their next La Liga game on the road. Ancelotti's side are gaining pace in 2025 despite their disappointing recent defeat against Barcelona.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Victory Sends Los Blancos Back To La Liga Summit
Real Madrid Fans React To The Kylian Mbappe First-Half Show Against Las Palmas
La Liga President Javier Tebas Calls Out Real Madrid After CSD Allows Barcelona To Register Dani Olmo
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Simple Response To Lionel Messi Chants By Opposition Fans