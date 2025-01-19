Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Shows Up In Style

Match highlights as Kylian Mbappe shows class in 4-1 win against Las Palmas.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Kylian Mbappe almost single-handedly beat UD Las Palmas as Real Madrid managed to earn a 4-1 La Liga win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 19.

Las Palmas took a shock early lead through Fabio Silva in the first minute of the match. Mbappe equalized with his 18th minute penalty. Brahim Diaz scored a second in the 33rd minute as Mbappe yet again played a key role in the build-up, effectively creating danger with his long range strike.

Mbappe then made it 3-1 in the 36th minute with a spectacular first touch finish from outside the penalty area. Rodrygo made it 4-1 in the 57th minute with Mbappe yet again heavily involved in the build-up.

Real Madrid now have 46 points from 20 matches and are atop the La Liga table. They lead second-placed Atletico Madrid by two points at the moment. They continue to remain unbeaten against Las Palmas in La Liga history.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Match Highlights

Kylian Mbappe has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 29 appearances since his free summer transfer from PSG. After a slow start in the Spanish capital, Mbappe is making up for lost time.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to return to action on January 22, taking on RB Salzburg in a UEFA Champions League showdown. They will play Real Valladolid on January 25 in their next La Liga game on the road. Ancelotti's side are gaining pace in 2025 despite their disappointing recent defeat against Barcelona.

APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

