Jude Bellingham Wins La Liga Player of the Month for December
Jude Bellingham has been awarded the La Liga Player of the Month trophy for December. He was presented with the award ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga showdown against UD Las Palmas.
The Englishman enjoyed a fantastic month of December. He bagged four goals and two assists in five appearances for Los Merengues last month. Bellingham scored against Getafe, Athletic Club, Rayo Vallecano, and Girona.
His two assists came against Getafe, where set up Kylian Mbappe. Against Girona, the 21-year-old assisted Turkish prodigy Arda Guler.
Jude Bellingham had a fantastic start to his Real Madrid career in 2023-24. However, he started the 2024-25 campaign slow. With time, Bellingham has made up for that and has now been in superb form this season.
He has managed nine goals and seven assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season. Alongside, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo, the English midfielder has been a key part of Los Blancos' attacking front.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup this season. They suffered a disappointing defeat against Barcelona in the Super Cup final (5-2).
Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, are leading the La Liga title race with 46 points from 20 matches, two ahead of Atletico Madrid. They are through to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey as well.
Real Madrid are set to return to action on January 22 against RB Salzburg. They are 20th in the new format of the UCL with three wins from their six games and nine points on the board.
