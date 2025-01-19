Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid vs Las Palmas In La Liga
Real Madrid came back from behind to beat Las Palmas 4-1, gaining three points and advancing to the top of La Liga.
The visitors took the lead after just 25 seconds, Fabio Silva heading home unchallenged. Two goals from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Brahim Diaz had Los Blancos leading 3-1 at halftime. Rodrygo scored in the second half for a comfortable victory.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Real Madrid vs Las Palmas.
“I'm confused because I heard that we played very bad football and what I see is that Madrid is the leader. I will continue to study where they are wrong. Today we played a complete and well-rounded game, with a lot of quality and attitude. We started badly but it doesn't change the dynamic."- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On Kylian Mbappe
Carlo Ancelotti: Mbappé has helped us a lot because he is on a very good run. The team's work has been very good. We are able to have the necessary balance to handle the good and difficult moments.
Q: If the criticism is harsher on Real Madrid and on you than on others
Carlo Ancelotti: Yes, I think so.
Q: On Mbappe's positioning
Carlo Ancelotti: He is the best centre forward in the world. We could put him on the left wing, but he is a great striker and very comfortable in the center rather than on the wing. He has a unique way of running and can use it better inside.
Q: On the characteristics of the players
Carlo Ancelotti: I am not going to say that we are the best players, but we do not play badly either. The team is working hard. Sometimes, they play better, and other times they don’t. Sometimes they have a good balance and other times they don’t. We try to play football knowing the characteristics of my players.”
Q: On criticism
Carlo Ancelotti: There are criticisms and criticisms. The whistles at the Bernabéu hurt because they are the criticism of a hurt fan base that motivates us. It was a wake-up call in the Cup match and it was useful. Today, the team has come out with a great version of itself.
Q: How he deals with difficult weeks
Carlo Ancelotti: It was a difficult week like any other when you get hit. It's when you have to be more with the team and encourage them. A difficult week is when you lose in the Clásico. The only way to overcome difficulties is to be critical and positive.
