Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Shines In La Liga Win
Kylian Mbappe's heroics helped Real Madrid earn a 4-1 La Liga home win against UD Las Palmas on Sunday, January 19.
The Frenchman bagged a brace (18' P, 36'). Brahim Diaz (33') and Rodrygo (57') also found the back of the net for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Fabio Silva gave Las Palmas an early lead (1') which didn't eventually matter. Benito Ramirez del Toro was given marching orders in the 64th minute of the game.
Los Merengues returned to the La Liga summit courtesy of their win. They have 46 points from 20 matches and are two clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Checkout Real Madrid's player ratings from the Santiago Bernabeu showdown:
Thibaut Courtois- 6.5: Courtois made one save, from inside his penaty area and also completed 20 passes during the game.
Lucas Vazquez- 8: Lucas Vazquez managed an assist against Las Palmas. He also completed 43 passes and made one interception.
Raul Asencio- 7: Young Raul Asencio won three duels and also made three clearances. He completed 62 passes over the course of the game as well.
Antonio Rudiger- 7: Rudiger won a duel and completed 53 passes, including two key passes against Las Palmas.
Fran Garcia- 8: Yet another impressive display from the young Fran Garcia. He made two clearances, two interceptions, four tackles, and won four duels. Garcia also bagged an assist during the match.
Dani Ceballos- 9: A spectacular midfield display from Ceballos. He completed 73 passes, including three key passes. Ceballos created one big chance as well.
Fede Valverde- 7: Yet another impressive display from the ever reliable Valverde. He completed 51 passes, including one key pass against Las Palmas.
Rodrygo- 9.5: One goal and an assist for Rodrygo who boasted an 100% passing accuracy against Las Palmas. He made four key passes as well.
Jude Bellingham- 7.5: Bellingham completed 57 passes, including one key pass. He also managed two shots on target against Las Palmas.
Brahim Diaz- 8: A goal for the Morocco international who had four shots on target and made a key pass against Las Palmas.
Kylian Mbappe- 10: A first half brace from the superstar French forward. Mbappe had five shots on target and made five key passes. He hit the woodwork twice and also completed two dribbles in a dazzling display at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Substitutes:
David Alaba- 6.5
Arda Guler- 6.5
Chema Andres- 6.5
Endrick- 6.5
Lorenzo Aguado- N/A
