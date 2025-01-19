Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Shines In La Liga Win

Player ratings from Real Madrid's 4-1 La Liga win against UD Las Palmas as Kylian Mbappe delivers.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kylian Mbappe's heroics helped Real Madrid earn a 4-1 La Liga home win against UD Las Palmas on Sunday, January 19.

The Frenchman bagged a brace (18' P, 36'). Brahim Diaz (33') and Rodrygo (57') also found the back of the net for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Fabio Silva gave Las Palmas an early lead (1') which didn't eventually matter. Benito Ramirez del Toro was given marching orders in the 64th minute of the game.

Los Merengues returned to the La Liga summit courtesy of their win. They have 46 points from 20 matches and are two clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Checkout Real Madrid's player ratings from the Santiago Bernabeu showdown:

Thibaut Courtois- 6.5: Courtois made one save, from inside his penaty area and also completed 20 passes during the game.

Lucas Vazquez- 8: Lucas Vazquez managed an assist against Las Palmas. He also completed 43 passes and made one interception.

Raul Asencio- 7: Young Raul Asencio won three duels and also made three clearances. He completed 62 passes over the course of the game as well.

Raul Asencio in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Antonio Rudiger- 7: Rudiger won a duel and completed 53 passes, including two key passes against Las Palmas.

Fran Garcia- 8: Yet another impressive display from the young Fran Garcia. He made two clearances, two interceptions, four tackles, and won four duels. Garcia also bagged an assist during the match.

Dani Ceballos- 9: A spectacular midfield display from Ceballos. He completed 73 passes, including three key passes. Ceballos created one big chance as well.

Dani Ceballos stars for Real Madrid
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Fede Valverde- 7: Yet another impressive display from the ever reliable Valverde. He completed 51 passes, including one key pass against Las Palmas.

Rodrygo- 9.5: One goal and an assist for Rodrygo who boasted an 100% passing accuracy against Las Palmas. He made four key passes as well.

Jude Bellingham- 7.5: Bellingham completed 57 passes, including one key pass. He also managed two shots on target against Las Palmas.

Brahim Diaz- 8: A goal for the Morocco international who had four shots on target and made a key pass against Las Palmas.

Kylian Mbappe- 10: A first half brace from the superstar French forward. Mbappe had five shots on target and made five key passes. He hit the woodwork twice and also completed two dribbles in a dazzling display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Substitutes:

David Alaba- 6.5

Arda Guler- 6.5

Chema Andres- 6.5

Endrick- 6.5

Lorenzo Aguado- N/A

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Jauregizar, Davies, Rodrygo, Gutierrez & More - January 19, 2025

Real Madrid Fans React To The Kylian Mbappe First-Half Show Against Las Palmas

Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Victory Sends Los Blancos Back To La Liga Summit

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/Matchday