Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Has Surprising Stance Around Barcelona's Player Registration Woes
Real Madrid and Barcelona are rivals on the field and in the battle for major trophies. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez sees them as much more than the enemy.
Due to its financial woes, the Catalan club faces issues surrounding registering two players, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The Spanish Football Federation has rejected Barcelona's attempts to register them for the remainder of the season.
Barcelona is working to resolve the matter, but its two signings are now free agents and other clubs can approach to sign them.
The Real Madrid president took a different stance despite other clubs, such as Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, opposing the idea of allowing Barca to sign the players. Perez believes they should be left alone, as they are a strategic ally off the field.
"Barcelona must be left alone: they are our partners, not a rival."- Florentino Perez
This is likely due to both clubs' major role in the European Super League, which both are still heavily interested in. The verdict may take some time, but both players are being linked with moves away, with Dani Olmo being mentioned alongside Real Madrid.
Dani Olmo To Wait For Barcelona Rather Than Move Clubs
Dani Olmo has seen plenty of speculation around him moving clubs with the collapse of his current contract with Barcelona. Real Madrid and others have been linked, but nothing concrete has emerged; it is just rumored.
Marca has reported that he will not listen to offers from other clubs and will wait for Barcelona to register him. In that report, a six-month loan option was also a possibility.
Barcelona continues working to be accepted to register Olmo and Pau Victor, and they are looking to produce funds to help.
