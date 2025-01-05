5 Classic Copa Del Rey Matches Involving Real Madrid
Real Madrid will start their 2024-25 Copa del Rey campaign on January 6 against Spanish fourth-tier side Deportiva Minera. Los Blancos have won the competition 20 times, third most behind Barcelona and Athletic Club.
The current Spanish League champions last won it in the 2022-23 season and have been involved in some fantastic games. Here are five of the best Real Madrid games in the Copa del Rey.
January 9, 2013: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo
After losing the first leg 2-1 at Celta Vigo, Real Madrid wasted no time getting in front in the second leg at the Santago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in the first 25 minutes, making it 3-2 on aggregate.
In the 72nd minute, center-back Sergio Ramos received his second yellow card, reducing Los Blancos to 10 men for the last 18 minutes of the game.
The visitors could not take advantage, with Ronaldo completing his hat trick and Sami Khedira finishing the rout.
January 20, 2021: Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid
Los Blancos suffered a shock Copa del Rey round of 32 exit in 2021 at the hands of third division side Alcoyano in extra time.
They could not qualify for the next round despite fielding a relatively strong side that included Vinicius Jr., Isco, Federico Valverde, and others.
Real Madrid did take the lead in the 45th minute thanks to Eder Militao, but Alcoyano took the game into extra time thanks to an equalizer in the 80th minute. Despite going down to 10 men in minute 109, they grabbed a famous winner courtesy of Juanan in the 115th minute.
January 26, 2023: Real Madrid 3-1 Atletico Madrid
On their way to winning the 2023 Copa del Rey, Real Madrid faced city rivals Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final stage.
After Los Colchoneros took the lead in the 19th minute through Alvaro Morata, Rodrygo took the game into extra time with a 79th-minute strike.
Atletico defender Stefan Savic received two yellow cards in three minutes, reducing the away team to 10 men. Real Madrid capitalized on the extra man, scoring goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. to advance to the semi-finals.
January 12, 2017: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid
After winning the first leg of the round of 16 game 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid may have thought it would be easy to advance to the next round.
However, Sevilla made Los Blancos sweat for the majority of the game, opening the scoring with a Danilo own goal. Real Madrid equalized in the 48th minute with Marco Asensio. However, the home side made it 3-1 with Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra, meaning another goal would send it to extra time.
A Sergio Ramos penalty and Karim Benzema goal in the 93rd minute booked their place in the next round in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
November 10, 2010: Real Madrid 5-1 Murcia
After a 0-0 draw against Murcia in the first leg, Real Madrid progressed to the quarter-final stages with a comfortable 5-1 win.
Los Blancos had five different scorers, with Esteban Granero and Gonzalo Higuain giving the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time.
Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0 in the 75th minute before Murcia pulled one back from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining. Xabi Alonso and a penalty from Karim Benzema made it 5-1 to advance to the next stage.
