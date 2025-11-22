Elche vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash

With Barcelona winning their league game on November 22, Real Madrid slipped to second in the standings on goal difference. However, a win over Elche would put them back at the top, and even a draw would also leapfrog their rivals.

Los Blancos are coming into the game with plenty of injury concerns. Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dean Huijsen all returned early from international duty, but all make the squad for the away trip. Eder Militao is out, and with David Alaba also joining him, the center-back options are limited for Xabi Alonso.

There was hope that Antonio Rudiger would be available, but the game is still too soon for him to feature. That is also the case for Aurélien Tchouaméni, with the midfielder also potentially an option in defense. However, he will not be risked, but could be available for the Champions League game against Olympiacos.

Here is how Alonso could lineup his Real Madrid side to face Elche.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Elche (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian pulled out of international duty with a slight injury. However, he should be good to go against Elche.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Alonso’s decision on who will start at right-back will depend on how he sees Trent’s recovery. Also, with a lack of bodies in midfield, he could be forced to start.

CB: Raul Asencio - The youngster looked set to start with the amount of injuries at center-back. The question was, who would be his partner? Asencio played well against Rayo Vallecano, where he started.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen is in the squad and looks likely to start despite picking up an injury during international duty with Spain.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Carreras was not called up for the Spain squad, meaning he got some rest while training at Valdebebas. He has been excellent for Los Blancos this season.

CM: Fede Valverde - If Valverde does start at right-back, then Dani Ceballos could start, but it feels like he will be back in midfield with Trent starting in defense.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The Englishman was back with the Three Lions after missing the past few breaks with an injury. He faced some backlash from the English media for something of nothing and won’t let that affect his performance.

CM: Arda Guler - The young Turk did not get on the field against Spain and has seen a bit more rest than expected ahead of the next wave of games.

RW: Rodrygo - The 24-year-old had good performances while playing for Brazil. Could that mean Alonso gives him a start, something that has not happened often this season.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. should start the game, and but has not scored or assisted in his last six games.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Two Real Madrid games without a goal for Mbappe is not something we are used to seeing. That could change against Elche.

