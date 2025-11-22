Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Elche vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid face an out-of-form Elche on November 23 in La Liga, looking to at least keep their three-point lead at the top of the table. Los Blancos drew their previous game against Rayo Vallecano and will hope it was just another blip in the league.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is expecting a tough game against the promoted side, one with high intensity. The Spaniard revealed which players would be available and had a positive u[date on Antonion Rudiger.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Elche. Read on to know what he said (viaReal Madrid).

"All the international players have arrived in good shape, with good energy, a good atmosphere and eager to get back together. We're going to Elche, who, as a newly promoted team, are playing at a high level, competing and playing good football. We have a demanding match tomorrow." Xabi Alonso

Q: His feelings:

Alonso: “Everything remains the same. A season can have all sorts of ups and downs, but we're eager to look ahead and tackle these matches we have before Christmas, both in La Liga and the Champions League. The energy is good. We'll be getting players back and others will be able to contribute. We need everyone.”

Q: Regarding the criticism of the team:

Alonso: “We know where we are, the demands of Real Madrid , and everything that can happen. We take it all in stride, maintaining the high standards we set for ourselves after every match, whether it goes well or badly. We shouldn't give it more weight than necessary.”

Q: On the players physical condition:

Alonso: “I don’t link our footballing form with our physical condition. We prepare to be able to compete at the highest level all year round, with all the players we have. Now we’re entering a very demanding phase of the schedule and we need to distribute the workload and playing time well, so that everyone feels ready to play. Physically, the data is improving. We have to live with injuries. Let’s see if we can reduce Militão’s absence. Rüdiger is close to returning. That greatly influences how we distribute playing time.”

Q: Back-to-back away games:

Alonso: “That’s just how it is, we have to prepare for them the same way. We know what it means to play away from home; they’re games where you play with the atmosphere against you, but the game and the preparation are the same.”

Q: Trent or Valverde at right-back?

Alonso: “We’ve used this break to train Trent more and get him back in shape after his injuries. Valverde can still play there, but with Trent in better form, we have more options in that position. It’s not just him, there are other options like Militão, who played there the other day for his national team, or Asensio .”

Q: Lack of goals:

Alonso: “We analyze it after every match. We couldn't score in Liverpool or Vallecas. It doesn't just depend on Mbappé; it's a team issue. When we don't score, we have to look for alternatives that don't rely solely on the striker. We need to find ways to create chances with the wingers from deep or from set pieces. The goals will come back; I have no doubt.”

Q: On Courtois's level:

Alonso: " It isn't just in recent matches, but throughout the last few seasons. And especially in crucial moments of the season or in major competitions, like the Champions League, he makes saves that will be remembered. On a daily basis, not only for his quality in goal but also for his personality and the way he communicates, he's a pillar of the team. He wants to take that next step and he's handling that responsibility well. It's important for him too."

Q: On Rüdiger:

Alonso: “It’s very good news that he’s close to being included in the squad. Probably not for tomorrow, but we’ll assess whether he can make it to Athens. His excellent performance, personality, and high level of competition make him important to have. Militão’s injury isn’t serious, but we’ll miss him, and having Antonio back as soon as possible is very good news.”

Q: A demanding match in Elche:

Alonso: “I’ve worked with them for two and a half hours, both on the field and in the discussion, to see what we need, what we are and what we want, where we come from and what lies ahead. We’re preparing mentally and emotionally for what we’re going to need. Tomorrow is the moment to show it. All away matches are demanding.”

Q: Distributing the workload after the break

Alonso: “Everyone who is available and fit, without injury, has the same chance of playing. But in these weeks leading up to the break, we need everyone; everyone will be able to play and have their moment. We have demanding matches, and we need to be fresh both physically and mentally.”

Q: Is tactical awareness more important than team management?

Alonso: “Both. It’s important everywhere, but here at Real Madrid, because of the environment and the demands, you have to be mentally strong and emotionally balanced to compete. You have to be a bit of a smooth operator and a bit of a soft operator.”

