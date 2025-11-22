Elche vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
The La Liga season gets back underway this weekend after the recent international break. It’s the start of an important run of games for Real Madrid before the winter break. The first of those is an away game against Elche on November 23.
Before the break, Los Blancos failed to win in back-to-back games, the previous one in the league. A 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano meant Barcelona cut their lead at the top to three points. They can join the Madrid team on 31 points as they play 24 hours earlier against Athletic Club.
They now face an Elche team, who sit mid-table and have lost just three games in their first 12 after promotion. However, they have failed to win in their last five games in the league, recently losing 3-1 against Barcelona.
The two clubs have not crossed paths since the 2022-23 season, with Los Blancos winning both games by an aggregate score of 7-0. In fact, the last time Los Franjiverdes beat the Madrid giants was in 1978. Since then, they have not won in 17 meetings, drawing three. Can they cause a famous victory this weekend?
Real Madrid Team News vs Elche
Over the international break, several Los Blancos players have suffered injuries. Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dean Huijsen all returned home early after slight issues and should all be available to face Elche. However, Eder Militao is expected to miss two weeks with his leg injury.
There was some good news for Xabi Alonso as Antonio Rudiger and Aurélien Tchouameni return from recent injuries. They have been back in training and hoping to feature in this weekend’s game. David Alaba is touch and go after suffering a slight issue in Friday’s training session.
Elche vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Elche vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 3.00 p.m. EST (12.00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Elche vs. Real Madrid
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1
