Elche vs Real Madrid: Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Game
Real Madrid face Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, knowing that avoiding defeat will put them back to the top of the standings.
Head coach Xabi Alonso had numerous players missing, meaning a reshuffle in the back four. Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao are all injured, which gave the Spanish coach few options in the defensive positions.
The first decision was whether Fede Valverde would continue at right-back or if Trent Alexander-Arnold had improved his fitness to start the game. With the injury to Aurélien Tchouaméni, Alonso has rested Valverde, with Trent getting his first start for several games. Fran Garcia starts, and it could be a back five; Alonso plays with Garcia at LWB.
Jude Bellingham starts alongside Dani Ceballos, and Arda Guler also continues in midfield. The Turk will hope to find his feet again after a few games where he has been below his best. Franco Mastantuono is also still out, meaning another chance for Rodrygo in the starting lineup. One
Here is the starting XI Alonso has selected for the game, the first back after the November international break.
Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Elche:
1. Courtois
12. Trent
17. Asencio
24. Huijsen
18. Carreras
20. Fran Garcia
19. Ceballos
5. Bellingham
15. Guler
9. Mbappe
11. Rodrygo
