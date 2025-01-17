Endrick Dedicates Brace To Real Madrid Teammate After 5-2 Win Against Celta Vigo
Real Madrid managed a 5-2 win against Celta Vigo in their latest Copa del Rey clash on January 16 as Endrick bagged a brace.
Kylian Mbappe (37'), Vinicius Jr (48'), Endrick (108', 119'), and Fede Valverde (112') were on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Jonathan Bamba (83') and Marcos Alonso (90+1' P) found the back of the net for Celta.
Endrick scored his first from outside the penalty area with a stunning left-footed strike. His second was a backheel from close range. It was a stellar extra time display from the Brazilian attacker.
Endrick spoke to the media after the game and dedicated his brace to Antonio Rudiger. He said (via Real Madrid):
I work hard every day and I dedicate these goals to Rüdiger. He knows what we do together every day. He never gives me praise and I don’t mind this. It is great because he tells me what I have to do. He has been a wonderful person with me since I arrived. These two goals are for him. The first goal is very important for me because we were 2-2. I love these games and these fans. Now to prepare for the next game.- Endrick
Further speaking about the match, he added:
The match was very hard because we were leading 2-0 and we conceded two goals. But this is Madrid, we go to the end and always go for the win. We always fight. It was tough, but we scored the goals to get the victory. It's hard to play extra time because we'd already played for 90 minutes and to go for 30 more.... We had to run more and dig deeper. But we scored three more which was great.- Endrick
