Real Madrid Transfer News: Tchouameni, Alexander-Arnold, Davies, Mendes & More - January 16, 2025
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies dominate transfer news surrounding Real Madrid.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Trent Alexander-Arnold's move from Liverpool to Real Madrid is a done deal, per reports. The only issue is whether he will sign in January or the summer. - Marca
Real Madrid is much closer to signing Alphonso Davies, with the Canadian said to be unhappy with Bayern Munich's recent contract offer. - Marca
Real Madrid reported target Nuno Mendes is also attracting interest from Manchester United, but the Red Devils have still not made a bid for the Paris Saint-Germain left-back. - CaughtOffside
Real Madrid wants to resign former player Alex Jimenez on loan from AC Milan if Trent Alexander-Arnold does not sign in January. Los Blancos have 50% rights to his contract but would prefer a loan over re-signing the 19-year-old permanently - calciomercato
Manchester City has been busy in the January transfer window and is now setting its sights on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Los Blancos are not actively looking to offload the midfielder but are willing to listen to offers. - Fichajes
