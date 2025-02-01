Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup As David Alaba Does Not Start The La Liga Showdown
Real Madrid will take on Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, looking to move back to four points clear at the top of La Liga.
David Alaba starts on the bench despite Carlo Ancelotti saying he would start the next game if he did not start in the Champions League against Brest. Aurelien Tchouameni continues at center-back alongside Antonio Rudiger.
Lucas Vazquez starts at right-back, while Dani Ceballos continues in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.
Vinicius Jr. starts the game after serving his two-game suspension for his red card against Valencia. he replaces Brahim Diaz, who drops to the bench.
Real Madrid starting eleven vs Espanyol:
1. Courtois
17. Lucas V.
14. Tchouameni
22. Rüdiger
20. Fran García
19. Ceballos
8. Valverde
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé
7. Vini Jr.
