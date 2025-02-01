Real Madrid Transfer News: Wirtz, Vinicius, Rodrygo & Cordero & More - February 1, 2025
Real Madrid Brazilian pair Vinicius and Rodrygo continue to be linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League. However, Los Blancos has no interest in either leaving the club.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid is actively looking at securing Vinicius Jr.'s future with a bumper contract extension. The Brazilian has seen rumors about a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League. However, Vinicius has confirmed that he wishes to stay at the club. - Relevo
Vinicius' Real Madrid and Brazilian teammate Rodrygo has also turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League. Los Blancos is reported to have received an offer of around $310 million, but it has been turned down. - El Chiringuito
German sensation Florian Wirtz believes 2026 would be the right time to move on from Bayer Leverkusen, with Real Madrid in the perfect spot. The midfielder signed a new contract with the German champions last month but has seen numerous links to Los Blancos before and after. - BILD (h/t Defensa Central)
Newcastle United has joined the race for Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero. The 18-year-old is also monitored by Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the Magpies looking to jump ahead of the Spanish giants. - Daily Mail
Rival Watch
Barcelona has three forwards at the top of its summer transfer wishlist. Luis Diaz from Liverpool, Rafael Leao from AC Milan, and Alexander Isak from Newcastle are all targets for the Catalan side. - Mundo Deportivo
