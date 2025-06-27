FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Make the Knock Stage of the Club World Cup

Real Madrid took care of business at Lincoln Financial Field, beating FC Salzburg 3-0 to book their place in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup. Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Fede Valverde late in the first half put the Spanish team in control of the game, with Gonzalo Garcia doing another late in the second half.

The loss for the Austrian team meant they were eliminated from the competition. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal beat Pachuca 2-0, meaning they secured second place in the group.

Xabi Alonso's team controlled the majority of the game and struck twice within seven minutes of the first half. The opponents offered some attacking threat but could not find a way past Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal.

Alonso also used a formation from his Bayer Leverkusen days for the first time with his new club. The Spaniard played three center-backs, with Aurelien Tchouameni playing alongside Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fran Garcia played as wing-backs.

Real Madrid player Ratings vs Pachuca courtesy of WhoScored.com.

Player Name Rating GK: Thibaut Courtois 7.7 RWB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.9 CB: Antonio Rudiger 6.5 CB: Dean Huijsen 7.5 CB: Aurelien Tchouameni 7.6 LWB: Fran Garcia 7.5 CM: Federico Valverde 7.4 CM: Jude Bellingham 7.7 CM: Arda Guler 7.3 ST: Gonzalo Garcia 8.0 ST: Vinicius Junior 8.5 SUB: Rodrygo (Vinicius Jr. 67') 6.4 SUB: Jacobo Ramon (Rudiger 67') 6.3 SUB: Luka Modric (Guler 67') 6.2 SUB: Dani Ceballos (Valverde 74') 5.8 SUB: Brahim Diaz (Bellingham 82') 6.3

The result means Real Madrid will now face Juventus on July 1 in the Round of 16. They will be favorites for the game, but it will not be an easy opponent.

