Fede Valverde Thanks Carlo Ancelotti After Scoring In Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey Win
Fede Valverde found the back of the net during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win against Deportivo Minera on Monday, January 6.
The Uruguayan midfielder opened the scoring for Los Blancos (5') in the Round of 32 game. Apart from Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga (13'), Arda Guler (28', 88'), and Luka Modric also found the back of the net.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Deportivo Minera vs Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
Valverde was taken off at half-time of the game. He has now scored seven goals and has provided three assists in 27 appearances across competitions this season.
Speaking about his impressive goalscoring form, he said after the game (via Real Madrid):
I'm thrilled the coach continues to pick me game after game and that he trusts me to do the job. We're proud to wear this jersey, and even if I might feel fatigued, I'm always happy.- Fede Valverde
He added:
I'm happy to keep helping the team by getting on the scoresheet. As I always say, my main role lies elsewhere, helping the team in the best way I can, by working hard, defending, getting forward as well... And if I can get a few goals, then great.- Fede Valverde
Valverde also spoke about the team's performance in a knockout cup game. He said:
We all put in a good performance today. We should focus on the young lads who made their debuts, they did a brilliant job. They just need to keep it up, training and working hard, because they will get their rewards. It was another life or death game, we had to go out to win it and give it our all. You can't afford to give anything away, you're playing away from home. It's a great show for the people, but we treat it like a final. We have to show exactly what we did today.- Fede Valverde
Valverde also thanked fans for being welcoming:
It's beautiful. The Copa del Rey has followed this format for a few years now and it's lovely to see. You go to other places, get to know different fans and it's a really beautiful setup.- Fede Valverde
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Arda Guler Scores Twice in 5-0 Copa Del Rey Win
Deportivo Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Arda Guler Shines in Copa del Rey Win
Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Comfortably Advance To Copa Del Rey Last 16