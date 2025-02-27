Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 1-0 Win Over Real Sociedad In The Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. Endrick scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute.
Jude Bellingham played a superb long pass from a counter-attack, and the Basque club was caught off guard. Endrick received the ball with his chest before slotting it to the back of the net with his left foot to make it 1-0 (19').
He has now scored six goals in four starts this season. With a win in the away leg, Los Blancos have a significant advantage for the second leg as they have taken a step towards the last four.
Carlo Ancelotti's side had five shots on target, with Sociedad recording six. The possession was almost evenly distributed between the two teams.
Real Madrid had to work hard to win, and they did so by showcasing their championship mentality. Los Blancos once again ground out a favorable result from a challenging game.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Full match highlights
Next up for Los Blancos is another away game as they take on Real Betis in La Liga on March 1. They will then have a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid.
Los Blancos will play Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on April 1. They are currently second in La Liga, level on points with league leaders Barcelona (54 points from 25 matches). Hence, Real Madrid are in contention to win three different competitions.
