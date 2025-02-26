Real Betis Forward Antony Finds Out Suspension Decision Ahead of Real Madrid Game
Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final today, with the next game in La Liga against Real Betis.
Los Verdiblancos beat Getafe 2-1 in the previous game, but one of its in-form players received a red card in the game's closing stages.
Brazilian forward Antony picked up a straight red card for a foul on Juan Iglesias. It did appear that he tried to pull out of the tackle, but the referee, Javier Alberola, brandished the red card.
However, news has confirmed that the forward will not serve a suspension and is available to face Real Madrid on March 1.
It's excellent news for Betis, who has seen Antony hit fine form after his loan move from Manchester United during the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old has appeared in four games since his move, scoring two goals and assisting two.
Antony appears to have found his form after two subpar seasons at the Premier League side. He had come out and said he had discovered his love for soccer again after the move, during a difficult period, after moving to England from Dutch side Ajax.
