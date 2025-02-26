Real Madrid Could Secure The Return Of Two Former Players
Real Madrid did not spend any money in the past January transfer window despite the problems in defensive areas.
The expectation is Los Blancos' hierarchy will release funds this coming summer, with the first target being Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.
MORE: Rafa Benitez Explains Why Real Madrid Would Be A Good Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Two former players could be targets after the season, both being available much cheaper than other clubs would have to pay.
Fichajes has reported that the Spanish champions could bring back former youth players Nico Paz and Miguel Gutierrez.
Both players are having great seasons at their current clubs. Paz is helping Sere A side Como 1907 in their first season in the top division. Gutierrez is in his third season with La Liga side Girona, helping them to their first Champions League appearance during this season.
Los Blancos owns 50% of each player's contract, so they would only need to pay half of their transfer valuation. They are also said to have buy-back clauses, which means they have the first opportunity to bring them back to the club.
The club believes both could play key roles in the future. Los Blancos could also bring them back, see how they fit in, and decide their immediate future.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
RFEF To Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Real Madrid
Javier Tebas Continues War Of Words After Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Comments