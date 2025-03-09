Full Match Highlights of Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga Win Over Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid managed a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano in their latest showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.
They have now won two matches in a row with the same result, having beaten Atletico Madrid with an identical scoreline earlier in the week in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos have now returned to winning ways in the league after suffering a defeat against Real Betis last weekend.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Madrid giants with a 30th-minute strike. He broke through from the left-hand side to find the back of the net. Four minutes later, it was Vinicius Jr's turn to cause damage from the same side as the Brazilian scored an eye-catching solo goal.
Pedro Diaz pulled one back for Rayo Vallecano right before half time (45+2'). That turned out to be the final goal of the evening as Los Blancos ran away with all three points.
Away side Vallecano saw the lion's share of the ball with 55% possession and managed six shots on target. Real Madrid had five shots on target in total.
Carlo Ancelotti's side is now second in the La Liga table with 57 points from 27 matches. They are level on points with league leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Third-place Atleti is one point behind Los Blancos.
Real Madrid will now play Atletico Madrid on March 12 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg.
