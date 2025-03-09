Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano: Vinicius Jr. Scores Sensational Solo Goal As Madrid Take All Three Points
Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were looking to bounce back in the league after last weekend's defeat to Real Betis.
After one win in their last four, the defeat had left them 3rd in the table, trailing leaders Barcelona by three points. However, Madrid was boosted by the news of Atletico Madrid's collapse against Getafe before kick-off, meaning a win against Rayo Vallecano would leapfrog Ancelotti's men above Atleti.
With one eye on Wednesday night's Champions League bout with Atletico Madrid, the notable omissions from the starting XI included Fede Valverde, Thibaut Courtois, and Antonio Rudiger. All three reportedly rested as a precaution as opposed to serious injury. Lunin came in for Courtois, while Alaba and Asencio formed the center-back partnership.
Real Madrid welcomed back Jude Bellingham, having missed the last two La Liga matches due to a suspension. He was the most advanced of the midfield trio, with Tchouameni and Modric sitting deeper.
Rayo Vallecano was without a host of players, including attackers Jorge de Frutos, who was out suspended, and Isi Palazon, who went off injured during their clash with Villarreal a few weeks ago. The two lead Vallecano's goal contributions charts and were a big creative miss.
From minute one, the front three of Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr. caused problems for the Vallecano backline. At 15 minutes, goalkeeper Augusto Batalla was called into action with a superb double save, tipping Vini's low shot onto the post before saving the rebound from Mbappe.
Mbappe opened the scoring after 29 minutes. Vinicius Jr. put through the Frenchman before cutting in and beating fellow countryman Florian Lejeune and firing into the far bottom corner.
Five minutes later, Vini made it two with a fantastic individual effort. The Brazilian twisted and turned on the left-hand side, mesmerizing the Vallecano defenders, before cutting in, producing a few stepovers, and driving it low into the middle of the net.
MORE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Scores Incredible Solo Goal Against Rayo Vallecano (Watch)
Shortly after, Batalla denied it from being three with a fine save with his legs after a shot from Mbappe.
However, the first half wasn't without chances for Rayo Vallecano. Ratiu and Embarba tested Lunin before Iñigo Perez's side was rewarded in first-half stoppage time. Pedro Diaz's thunderous strike from the edge of the box hit the underside of the crossbar before bouncing past the line. It meant Real Madrid went into the break knowing the job was not done.
Madrid had many chances to finish the game in the second half. Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. continued to torment the Vallecano back four but couldn't find the finishing touch on multiple occasions.
Nonetheless, Real Madrid comfortably strolled to three points, with Vallecano rarely threatening throughout the second period.
Ancelotti's men leapfrog Atletico Madrid to go 2nd in La Liga, with a tough trip to Villarreal up next. Before that, however, all focus is on Wednesday night's huge Champions League second leg with Atleti.
