Netflix Announce Release Date For Vinicius Jr. Documentary Named 'Baila, Vini '
It was revealed in 2024 that Netflix would be producing a documentary about Real Madrid soccer star Vinicius Jr. They have now revealed when the doc will premier, set to hit the on-demand app on May 15.
The documentary named 'Baila, Vini ', which translates to 'Dance, Vini' from Spanish to English, will give viewers a closer look at one of the greatest Brazilian soccer players in recent history.
At 24, Vini Jr has already accomplished so much, mainly domestically with Los Blancos. However, there is so much more to the Brazilian away from the pitch that makes him such an interesting character.
The trailer that the Netflix social media account dropped shows players past and present talking about their qualities and looks to show plenty of unseen footage of the Real Madrid forward on and off the field.
The trailer also shows one of the major issues Vinicius has to deal with while playing: racial abuse. The Brazilian has never been one to hide away from standing up against the horrid abuse he receives, and the topic will be addressed in the documentary.
The documentary's filming appears to have taken place during the 2023-24 season, so we will likely not gain any insight into the drama surrounding the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony. However, it will surely be a fascinating watch for soccer fans.
