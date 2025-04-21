Real Madrid Win Laureus Team Of The Year Award For 2024
Real Madrid have added another prestigious award to their bulging collection. Los Blancos won the Laureus Team of the Year award for 2024 after a spectacular year where they snapped up five trophies.
They won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and the Supercopa de España last year. This is the second time in the club's history that they won five trophies in a calendar year with 2017 being the other.
Real Madrid beat other nominees like the Barcelona Women's soccer team, the McLaren Formula 1, the Spain's National soccer team, the Boston Celtics, and the USA basketball team. The ceremony took place at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, and Florentino Perez attended the event along with some star players. Rafael Nadal presented the trophy to Los Merengues.
Luka Modric said after the Laureus award (via Real Madrid):
We would like to thank the Laureus organisation on behalf of Real Madrid. Our team is proud to receive this prestigious award. We had a fantastic season, winning many trophies and displaying excellence on the pitch. Real Madrid always drives you to the top, to do your best, as we showed last season. We deserve to win this award.- Luka Modric
Injured Dani Carvajal, meanwhile, urged the team to focus and look forward, saying:
Right now, we have to pick ourselves up after the hard blow in the Champions League. We have to step up and we have a big challenge with the final on Saturday, with LaLiga and the Club World Cup at stake. We want to use the crest we have on our chest to lift the trophies.- Dani Carvajal
