Getafe vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid makes the short trip to face Getafe in La Liga on Wednesday night, knowing that anything other than three points would be a huge blow in the title race.
Not only would it hinder their chances of winning La Liga, it would also be very bad preparation for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona which takes place this weekend.
The major news leading up to this match has been the suggestion that Kylian Mbappe will not be involved, but should be back in time for the cup final. He has not made the squad to face Getafe, so Real Madrid fans will be on for a nervous wait during the rest of the week.
What is certain is that Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are not going to be involved due to long-term injuries. Ferland Mendy is back in training, but does not make the squad for tomorrow's game. Carlo Ancelotti could rotate the team a lot for this match, with the cup final in mind.
Real Madrid Squad vs. Getafe
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, and Gonzalo.
