Getafe vs Real Madrid: Starting Lineup Announced for Madrid Derby in La Liga

Real Madrid face Getafe in the penultimate game of Matchday 9 of La Liga. With Barcelona securing a late winner against Girona, Los Blancos now sit one point behind their rivals. A win would put them back at the top with the El Clasico next weekend.

To do that, they must overcome an out-of-form Getafe team, which hasn't won in its last four games. Head coach Xabi Alonso has plenty of issues when selecting his starting lineup, most of which are in the defensive areas.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The center-back position is also a problem area with Antonio Rudiger out injured. He has been joined by Dean Huijsen, who could miss the rematch against his former team, Juventus, in the Champions League. Against Getafe, David Alaba comes in to partner with Eder Militao, and Álvaro Carreras continues at left back.

Valverde dropping back means a reshuffle in midfield, with Jude Bellingham getting another start. The Englishman is working his way back to full fitness after his off-season shoulder surgery.

There were question marks about Franco Mastantuono and Kylian Mbappe, who picked up injuries on international duty. Both players start in this game, as does Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Getafe:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

3. Militao

4. Alaba

18. Carreras

148. Tchouameni

6. Camavinga

5. Bellingham

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr.

