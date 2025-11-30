Girona 1-1 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Drop More Points

Real Madrid dropped points for the third consecutive game in La Liga, held to a 1-1 draw by Girona. Los Blancos fell behind in the first half, but Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the second half.

Xabi Alonso's team looked off in the first half, not creating much in front of goal despite controlling plenty of the ball. It was a great goal that gave the home side the lead; nothing Thibaut Courtois could have done would have kept it out.

It's another tough result with Real Madrid now sitting second in the table, one point behind Barcelona.

Real Madrid Held by Plucky Girona

IMAGO / Sergio Ros

After a lively opening five minutes from the home team, Real Madrid started to control the possession. The first chance fell to Arda Guler, who curled his effort wide of the post after great work from Kylian Mbappe.

After weathering the possession from Los Blancos, who did not create much during that time, Girona started to work its way into the game. First, Thibaut Courtois saved from a long-distance effort, then he saw Azzedine Ounahi curl an effort just wide.

The first major chance for Real Madrid came in the 38th minute when Eder Militao saw his header brilliantly saved by the Blanquivermells goalkeeper. Minutes later, Mbappe had the ball in the back of the net. However, VAR ruled out the goal for a handball, which was the correct decision.

Minutes before half-time, Girona took the lead thanks to Ounahi. It was a fantastic finish from the Moroccan, leaving Courtois rooted to the spot. Los Blancos had it all to do in the second half.

Xabi Alonso brought on Eduardo Camavinga for Arda Guler for the second half, as they searched for a way back into the game. However, the home team looked dangerous on the counter. The chances were all falling to Militao, who had two headers in the opening 10 minutes but failed to find the back of the net.

The white team had a chance to equalize when Vinicius Jr. was tripped in the area by Hugo Rincon. Mbappe stepped up and put it in the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-1.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Trent Alexander-Arnold was having a good game, and he had several great crosses for his teammates. One was for Jude Bellingham, but he saw his header comfortably saved by Paulo Gazzaniga. Los Blancos kept pushing with Vinicius Jr. firing just over the crossbar before the 80th-minute mark.

Real Madrid could not find a winner and drew their third consecutive La Liga game. They sit a point behind rivals Barcelona.

Girona vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Real Madrid are again on the road in La Liga in just a few days as they face Athletic Club on December 3. They are back at the Bernabeu on December 7 to welcome Celta Vigo.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Legend Has Eyes On Playing at the World Cup

Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Camavinga, Garcia, Rice & More - November 30, 2025

Real Madrid and Arsenal Learn €50 Million Release Clause for Bundesliga Striker

Real Madrid Target Reportedly Narrows His List Down To Three Clubs