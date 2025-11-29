Girona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash

Real Madrid take on Girona at the Estadi Montilivi, looking to put together back-to-back wins. With Barcelona winning on November 29, Los Blancos will have to earn three points to get back to the top of the standings.

Heading into the game, Xabi Alonso has had some good news regarding players returning from injury. Franco Mastantuno and Eder Militao are both back in the squad. Antonio Rudiger is also fit and could be in contention to start the game.

Alonso may have wanted to rest him for the game, as he had been out since September. However, Raul Asencio could miss the game after reportedly missing Saturday's team training session due to suffering from gastroenteritis. Dean Huijsen is still now ready to return.

After the win against Olympiacos, Alonso may look to keep the same team that started the game, aiming to maintain some consistency that has been lacking in performances.

Could this be the starting lineup Xabi Alonso announces for the game?

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-2-3-1)

GK: Thibault Courtois - After missing the Champions League game with an injury, Courtois should come back into the starting lineup.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Dani Carvajal is still out, but Trent may have started anyway, coming off his best game in a Real Madrid jersey.

CB: Eder Militao - Militao and Rudiger are in line to start, with Alonso confirming. One of them looks set to start, and with Militao not having been out for long, he may be a little fitter after the pair's recoveries.

CB: Álvaro Carreras - Raul Asencio will be a late decision on matchday to see if he can play. If not, Carreras will start at center-back again.

LB: Fran Garcia - If Carreras has to start at center-back, then Fran Garcia could start over Ferlan Mendy. The Frenchman began in midweek, but after a long injury lay-off, he may not be able to go back-to-back in starts just yet.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder can play center-back, but Alonso showed how much he prefers him in the midfield by starting Carreras there.

CM: Fede Valverde - If there is some rotation in midfield, then Valverde may start on the bench with three games in seven days. However, given that it's on the road, his experience could be vital.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham was rested against Olympiacos, so he will likely start in this game. The Englishman has been in terrific form over the past several games.

RM: Brahim Diaz - Mastantuono is in the squad but may not start, meaning Guler or Diaz could. The latter may get his first in a while, but if not, could over the next week.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. had two assists against Olympiacos and was unlucky not to have scored with it being ruled out by VAR. Can he end his scoring drought against Girona?

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappe scored all four Real Madrid goals, taking him to nine in the Champions League. Has gone two games without a goal in La Liga.

