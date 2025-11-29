Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid got back to winning ways in midweek, beating Olympiacos 4-3 in the Champions League. It came off the back of three games without a win, two of those draws in La Liga.

Now Xabi Alonso wants to see the team continue that into the game against Girona, speaking about consistency. The Spaniard also revealed which players were available, which included Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid hold a one-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the standings, but could find themselves below their rivals before the game kicks off. The Catalan side plays Alaves on November 28.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Girona. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

"After the last Champions League game in Athens, we know this is one where we need the feeling of winning away from home. It's been strange how many away games we've had in a row lately. We've had Champions League and league games all at once , but we need a win to keep adding three points at a time if we want to stay up there. That's the goal. The team is doing well, we've got players back, and we're in better shape." Xabi Alonso

Q: The plan:

Alonso: “The approach and the idea have always been the same. We have had some hiccups, but we're going to correct them to improve. We want to continue being aggressive, proactive, and intense when it comes to recovering. When an organization falters even slightly, it makes things a bit more difficult. We need organization, intensity, and the conviction to know how to do it.”

Q: Ins and outs:

Alonso: “We have Rüdiger and Militão back. We'll wait until tomorrow for Asencio. Huijsen is still not available, we're waiting. Mastantuono is also in the squad.”

🎙️ @XabiAlonso 🎙️

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 29, 2025

Q: Laporta's statements:

Alonso: "There are populist messages coming from all sides that resonate with their supporters. We're focused on our own game; what matters is what happens on the pitch, winning in a sporting and deserved manner. Every match is a test of that, and we have to prove it."

Q: Have you had any problems with Bellingham?

Alonso: "Absolutely not. I have excellent communication and a very good relationship with Jude . He's a world-class player; he has that drive to improve, learn, and become more efficient with the great potential he has. I like players who are curious and proactive enough to come and ask what we can do better. He fits in with different profiles and heights because he's very well-rounded, and we also need to be aware of what's going on around him."

Q: Mastantuono's return:

Alonso: "He's better. Pubalgia has its phases, but he's already been able to train for 10 days without discomfort. He was suffering a bit on the field, and that's why we decided to stop before having to prolong his absence. Now he's training without discomfort or pain. He's back with the team and needs to rejoin the group."

Q: On Trent:

Alonso: "I think we're still going to see an even better Trent. It's very positive that after his injury he was able to play 90 minutes against Elche and Olympiacos. We need him. It's his first year, he's only been here a few months, and that adjustment period is normal. He's happy with how he's starting to feel; he's also demanding of himself because he's played at a top level. We want to see him and we have to support him through this big change for him. It's great news that he feels this way."

Q: On Mendy:

Alonso: "He left a very good impression on me. Until the other day, it was the first match we'd played with Ferland . I'd watched him a lot, I knew his qualities. After a long injury, we didn't know what level he'd be at, and he did very well. He had to play the full 90 minutes because of the circumstances of his injury, and that shows how competitive he is. He's a great defender, he gives you a lot of stability and security. For him to come back after getting injured in the Cup final is very good news."

Q: Vini and Mbappé's connection with space:

Alonso: "They're very good at that, and they've done it in other phases of other matches too. There will be games where we face deep defensive lines, where we have to attack and be more patient. They need to be in the right place at the right time, and we need to find them at the right time. That connection, that quality, that understanding they have, and how well they get along, is noticeable on the pitch. The other day it was very impressive, and it was a shame Vini couldn't score."

Q: Player support

Alonso: "I've always felt that the team is very united, that we all understand what the objective is this season; if we want to reach May, in the important moments, with a chance to compete for everything, we have to be very connected every day. The connection is very good. We're together in the good times and the not-so-good times. These things happen in football, in every team. We have that good communication and connection on a daily basis so that everything is very solid. Despite all the rumors and what some might say. We are very solid from within."

The Latest Real Madrid News

Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona

Real Madrid Target Reportedly Narrows His List Down To Three Clubs

Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Star in 2026

Bastian Schweinsteiger Wants Midfielder To Join Bayern Munich Amid Real Madrid Links