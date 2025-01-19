Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Receiving Standing Ovation From Real Madrid Fans
Kylian Mbappe has reacted after starring in Real Madrid's 4-1 La Liga win against UD Las Palmas on Sunday, January 19. The Frenchman scored twice (18'P, 36') and was heavily involved in all four goals.
After equalizing from the penalty spot, Mbappe scored a fantastic second. He was duly given a standing ovation for the five star display. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has now managed 17 goals and three assists in 29 appearances across competitions since his free summer transfer from PSG.
Mbappe spoke to Real Madrid TV following the match and addressed many topics. He also reacted to receiving a standing ovation from fans.
About the win against Las Palmas, Mbappe said:
It was an important match for us. We knew what happened yesterday with Atlético's defeat and Barcelona's draw and we wanted to get the win. We started badly because we conceded an early goal, but the team's reaction was outstanding. We looked for space and played fast and with quality. We scored plenty of goals, we're pleased and we hope the Madridistas enjoyed today's game. We won a very important match and now it's in our own hands in the competition because we're in first place.- Kylian Mbappe
Speaking about the warm ovation he received, Kylian Mbappe added:
It's always a dream to get a standing ovation at this stadium. I'm really happy, I've adapted to the team and I can play the way I want to. Everyone enjoys the team's game. All the Real Madrid players are leaders because it's the best team in the world. We have to be united because we have to win a lot of things. You always have to win at Real Madrid.- Kylian Mbappe
He also addressed David Alaba's return to action following a lengthy injury absence, saying:
It was unbelievable. I knew him as an opponent. He's a great player. I know it's been difficult for him, but he's an incredible guy and we're very happy (for him). He's got a lot of quality and he's going to be an important player for us.- Kylian Mbappe
