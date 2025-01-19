Real Madrid Fans React To The Kylian Mbappe First-Half Show Against Las Palmas
Real Madrid suffered an early scare against Las Palmas, conceding after 24 seconds. However, Los Blancos turned the game around and led 3-1 at half time.
Forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice and was denied his hat trick by a VAR decision that still has fans questioning why.
Mbappe, whose performances were questioned a few months back, is now in hot form, having scored four goals in three matches. The first was a penalty. He stepped up after missing his last two, showing a confidence not many players have.
Real Madrid Fans React To Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe now has the rest of the match complete his hat trick for Los Blancos, maybe even more. Real Madrid look set to leap from rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga after their defeat yesterday.
