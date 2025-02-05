Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid: 93rd Minute Goal Sends Los Blancos Into Copa Del Rey Semi-Finals
Real Madrid booked their spot in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey, beating Leganes 3-2 at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Goals from Luka Modric, Endrick, and 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia gave Los Blancos the win despite the match looking destined for extra time.
Real Madrid Make Hardwork Of Leganes In Quarter-Final
The game started with a fast pace. Leganes had a great chance to open the scoring, but Los Blancos goalkeeper Andriy Lunin saved Diego Garcia's effort well.
It was a lively opening 15 minutes, with both teams creating chances. However, the home team came close again on 16 minutes, with Oscar Rodriguez heading wide.
They were made to pay for the missed chances when Luka Modric was found unmarked on the edge of the area and prodded the ball into the net.
It was soon 2-0 to Real Madrid. Leganes failed to deal with a ball in the box, which deflected into the path of Endrick, who put the ball in the net.
In the 38th minute, Los Pepineros were awarded a penalty after a handball from center-back Jacon Ramon handled the ball. Juan Cruz stepped up and struck it into the right corner, just out of reach of Lunin.
Vinicius Jr. came on as a halftime substitute, replacing Rodrygo. He was soon in the action, forcing a great save from goalkeeper Juan Soriano. Seconds later, he headed over the bar when he should have scored.
Real Madrid started to control the game and create good chances. Endrick, who maybe should have shot, tried to pick out Vinicius, but it was cut out. The young Brazilian had a great opportunity from the resulting corner, but instead of heading the ball, it hit his shoulder and went over the bar.
Leganes made them pay with a fortunate equalizer. Juan Cruz's shot deflected off Ferland Mendy, giving Lunin zero chance.
Everything was going through Vinicius, with the feeling that if Los Blancos were going to win this game, the Brazilian would be the reason.
Indeed, Vini was nearly involved in a third goal, playing a ball to Brahim Diaz, who lifted the ball over the goalkeeper but saw the shot come back off the crossbar.
With minutes remaining, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, and Diaz had excellent chances to send Madrid through without extra time. However, they did get a last-minute winner through young substitute Gonzalo Garcia.
Los Blancos made it hard, but they advance to the semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey.
