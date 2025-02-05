Real Madrid CF ON SI

Alphonso Davies' Agent Discusses Real Madrid Negotiations After New Bayern Munich Contract

The Canadian defender had long been linked with Real Madrid but will now remain at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid spent a very long time working on a deal for Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, but he will be staying with Bayern Munich after signing a new contract.

Davies' previous contract was set to expire in June 2025 which meant he was available on a free transfer. With Ferland Mendy suffering various injuries and clearly not being the long-term solution at left-back, Los Blancos had identified Davies as an ideal signing given he is still only 24 years old and has remarkable attacking prowess.

In an interview with Saudi Arabian outlet Winwin (H/T AS), Nedal Househ explained that there had been talks with a number of major clubs and he described it as an 'honor' to negotiate with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid was a serious option and we had talks with them, as we did with other clubs. It is always an honor for any player to receive an offer from such a club, just as it is with Bayern Munich or Premier League clubs.

Nedal Househ

Househ went on to explain that whilst Real Madrid and three other European clubs were attempting to sign Davies, remaining at one club for a long time can be a positive.

We spoke to them in January, along with three other European clubs, and Real Madrid was certainly one of them. When it comes to a footballer's career, there are many options but staying at a big club for a long time is not a bad thing. Sometimes, constantly changing clubs can hurt a player's career.

Nedal Househ

As was explained by the agent, there is always going to be a limited number of options for a player like Davies who is already playing at a club the size of Bayern Munich.

The player's options were limited, only around five clubs showed genuine interest in signing him. When you are at a club like Bayern Munich, you don't have many big options because you are already at one of the best clubs in the world.

Nedal Househ

