Barcelona Legend Gerard Pique Fires Shots At Real Madrid As Iker Casillas Defends Former Club
Real Madrid recently sent a four-page letter to the Spanish Federation stating that the refereeing standards hurt them during its 1-0 defeat against Espanyol on February 1.
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has now slammed Los Blancos for their letter. La Liga president Javier Tebas has also previously done so through social media.
Pique, alongside Los Merengues icon Iker Casillas, recently faced the media in an advertising campaign for Uber Eats.
Speaking to the media, Pique said:
The statement is a complete smokescreen because they’ve been doing it for 120 years. Whenever things don’t go well for them, they turn on the ‘machinery’ and put pressure on media and referees.- Gerard Pique
Iker Casillas, however, was on his former team's side, saying:
I think the statement is good because the club have to defend their interests. The refereeing body, after the VAR, now analyses each action very closely. It would need a former player with experience to say what he sees. We can say when it could be a voluntary action. The handball that Pique did, for example.- Iker Casillas
Pique further went on to take shots at Real Madrid's youngster recruitment policy, suggesting that the Madrid giants are only spending money to recruit young players. He said:
There is a lot of young talent in La Liga, which, in the case of Barcelona, comes from La Masia and Real Madrid through a chequebook.- Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique has always had a sour relationship with Real Madrid and its fans, so his recent statements aren't surprising.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Rejected Premier League Move For Talented Youngster On Deadline Day
Alphonso Davies' Agent Discusses Real Madrid Negotiations After New Bayern Munich Contract
Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Paz, Laporte, Gutierrez & More - February 5, 2025
Real Madrid Sends Warming Message To Club Legend Cristiano Ronaldo On His 40th Birthday