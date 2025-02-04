Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Leganes vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid will play Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on February 5. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti says, "The Cup has given us joy, and we want to do well."
Los Blancos will be missing some key players for the game due to injury, and will face a diffuclt team against Madrid based Leganes.
MORE: Real Madrid Receives Further Devastating Injury News Days After Antonio Rudiger Update
Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid from Ancelotti's Leganes vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.
It's a tie, and it's a match that we have to prepare well to try to win and reach the next step in the competition. Last year, we were pleased, and we want to try to do well this year, too.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On no signings despite injuries
Ancelotti: Unfortunately, we have lost two important players in the last two days. It is something that we obviously did not consider because Alaba was ready to start playing. He was going to play tomorrow because he was feeling good. We also did not consider Rüdiger ’s injury. It is an emergency that we have to put up with. These are small problems that delay Alaba’s return to 15 or 20 days and Rüdiger’s return the same. We will hold on with the players we have. We have the return of Jacobo, who has been injured for a long time and who can also contribute.
Q: On Valverde as a centre-back
Ancelotti: Valverde is not going to play as a centre-back. He might be a full-back in some of these games, but not a center-back. Jacobo, Asencio, and Tchouameni can play as center-backs.
Q: On Tchouameni's qualities as a centre-back
Ancelotti: Defensively, he is very good in the air, he positions himself well because he has tactical knowledge. He is not used to this position but he has tactical knowledge because he comes from being a defensive pivot. He may have problems at times, but I think he has always performed well. He may have made mistakes, but I don't remember a serious error that led to us conceding a goal and he has played a lot, also last year.
Q: On Bellingham's availability
Ancelotti: Bellingham has a bruise from a blow in the game and could not train. He will not be available tomorrow. We have given Vini Jr. an extra day of recovery, but he will be available for tomorrow.
Q: On Mbappe's condition
Ancelotti: He started training today, yesterday we gave him an extra day to recover. He has a bruise on his calf. He trained normally today, but he won't be available for the match tomorrow.
Q: On Leganés' danger from set pieces
Ancelotti: We have trained this because the absence of Rüdiger weighs on us in this sense because he is very good in the header. Leganés is not only good at set pieces, they are a well-organised team, they defend very well and they have had good results against Barcelona and Atlético, defending very well and taking advantage of counterattacks. We have trained this morning on set pieces in this sense.
