Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Snatch Dramatic Late Winner To Book Semi-Final Berth
Real Madrid managed a 3-2 away win against Leganes to book a spot in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia scored a dramatic late winner for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Luka Modric drew first blood for Los Blancos, scoring a classy goal with the outside of the boot after a swift receive on the edge of the penalty area. His goal came in the 18th minute.
Endrick added the second, scoring in the 25th minute to hand a 2-0 lead to his side. The Brazilian youngster has now managed five goals in three starts.
Juan Cruz, though, struck twice (39' P. 59') to level it for Leganes. It looked like the game is heading to extra time, just as he did for Los Merengues in the last round.
Young Gonzalo Garcia, however, had other plans. He scored a short-range header in injury time (90+3') to secure his side a passage to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Watch the full match highlights:
Carlo Ancelotti's side have now are in contention for yet another trophy. They are also leading the La Liga table and are set for a blockbuster showdown against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, February 8.
Los Blancos have 49 points from 22 matches, one more than Atletico, and the Madrid derby could have massive implications in the La Liga title race.
Apart from the win, Real Madrid also managed to find another shining youngster. After Raul Asencio, Carlo Ancelotti might have a useful Castilla product in Garcia.
