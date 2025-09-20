Jude Bellingham Sends Emotional Message to Real Madrid Fans After Return From Injury Against Espanyol

Real Madrid continued their impressive start to the season, making it six wins from six in all competitions. The latest was a 2-0 victory over Espanyol in La Liga, which took them to 15 points from a possible 15. It was a strong performance from Xabi Alonso's side, and he was satisfied with the game.

What made Alonso happy was also seeing Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga come on for the final minutes of the game. Neither has played a game this season, having been sidelined recovering from injuries. The English international hasn't played since the Club World Cup semi-final against PSG.

Jude Bellingham Take to Social Media After Espanyol Game

Bellingham came on in the 89th minute of the game and was met with a massive round of applause from the home fans. Even when he went to warm up midway through the second half, the Los Blancos fans gave a standing ovation. Bellingham took to social media after the game to thank the fans for his comeback.

Missed this and all of you so much. Truly humbled by the love you gave me in the stadium today and the support from everyone throughout my recovery, it means the world to me. Now for more. Hala Madrid! Jude Bellingham

Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup, an operation that was agreed upon before the tournament's commencement. The 22-year-old had been playing through pain for the final months of the season, having to play games with his left shoulder heavily strapped.

During the summer, he posted a photo of himself after his surgery, and it's been eight long weeks since he stepped foot on the field. He started training with the team last week and will be a massive boost as the games come thick and fast.

Real Madrid are back in action again on September 23 against Levante. That game could still be too early for him to start, but with Bellingham's mentality, he will be in Alonso's ear, asking to be in the starting lineup. If it's a start or a substitute appearance, the Englishman will likely see some minutes in the game.

