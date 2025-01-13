Luka Modric Gives Verdict On Real Madrid’s Brutal 5-2 Loss Against Barcelona in Super Cup
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has shared his take on the devastating 5-2 loss against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.
Kylian Mbappe (5') gave Los Blancos an early lead but things went downhill from there. Lamine Yamal (22'), Robert Lewandowski (36' P), Raphinha (39', 48'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10') found the back of the net for La Blaugrana to make it 5-1.
Wojciech Szczesny was sent off (56') and Los Blancos pulled one back through Rodrygo (60'). However, it wasn't enough and they succumbed to a 5-2 defeat. Following a 4-0 La Liga defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season, Los Merengues have suffered yet another heavy loss to their rivals.
Club captain Luka Modric assessed his team's performance and told the media after the game (via Real Madrid):
It's a hard one to take. We have to stick together, be a team and react the same as we did after losing to them in LaLiga. We showed a reaction and I hope we will react to this tough defeat, because we didn't think we would lose like this. It's good that the cup game is coming up soon and we won't have much time for regrets. If we have to choose a final to lose, we prefer to lose this one.- Luka Modric
He added:
This is football, we feel sorry for our fans and for ourselves but we have to keep going and stick together. There's a lot of football left this season and we want to give our fans a lot of joy. We didn’t give a good account of ourselves, Barcelona were better and we have to congratulate them. We have to recoup our rhythm because we were in good form in the league.- Luka Modric
He also sent a classy congratulation to Barcelona, saying:
In football, there are defeats and victories, you can't always win. It's never nice to lose against this rival, but this is football. We have to congratulate Barcelona, they played a better game. We have to work and correct today’s mistakes and get back at it.- Luka Modric
