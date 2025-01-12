Real Madrid Transfer News: Nuno Mendes, Andrei Ratiu, Aurelien Tchouameni & More - January 12, 2025
- Real Madrid are reported to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes. The Portuguese left-back is a potential backup plan if Los Blancos fails to bring Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. - CaughtOffside
- Rayo Vallecano’s right-back Andrei Ratiu is attracting interest from Real Madrid and several other teams during the January transfer window. The Romanian is valued at around $15.3 million and has been a consistent performer in La Liga. - Fichajes
- Manchester City are reportedly joining Liverpool in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Pep Guardiola is said to have the money to splash out on the Frenchman, valued at above $82 million. - Football Insider
- Villareal is on the brink of signing former Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin. Playing in Serie A with Napoli, Los Blancos has also been linked with bringing him back to the club, but those rumors have gone quiet over the last several weeks. - Mundo Deportivo
