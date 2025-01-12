Real Madrid Fans React To Disastrous 5-2 Loss In El Clasico Super Cup Final
Real Madrid fans experienced every emotion possible during the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. Unfortunately, when the game ended, it wasn't a happy one, with the El Clasico finishing 5-2 to Barca.
After jubilation when Los Blancos took the lead through Kylian Mbappe after five minutes of the game, that slowly slipped to misery, as four first-half goals from their rivals made it 4-1 at the half. Madridistas were angry, especially with how the defense performed, giving away two soft goals from the four.
MORE: Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Barca Win Spanish Super Cup For 15th Time In Thrilling El Clasico
Things got worse for Real Madrid three minutes after the second half started when Raphinia made it 5-1 for Barcelona. That made it nine goals their rivals had scored against them in two and a half games this season.
Los Blancos were given a lifeline when Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off. Rodrygo made it 5-2 from the resulting free kick. However, despite having an extra man, they did not make it count, offering nothing going forward and Barca holding firm defensively.
Carlo Ancelotti Set To Be Under Fire Tomorrow
Tomorrow morning, the talk will be about Carlo Ancelotti's job security and the January transfer window. Real Madrid is said to be looking at Xabi Alonso as their next head coach. Will those rumors strengthen after this result?
President Florentino Perez may even help Ancelotti by allowing some funds to strengthen the defense, which is their current Achilles heel. Expect plenty of fallout from their Achilles heel result in the newspapers and online.
