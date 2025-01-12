Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following El Clasico Super Cup Final
Real Madrid suffered a 5-2 loss against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana on SUnday, January 12.
Kylian Mbappe (5') and Rodrygo (60') were on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Lamine Yamal (22'), Robert Lewandowski (36' P), Raphinha (39', 48'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10') found the back of the net for Barcelona.
Real Madrid have now suffered back-to-back heavy defeats against Barcelona this season. After a 4-0 La Liga defeat earlier this year, they have been beaten 5-2 in the Super Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media after the game. Read the full transcript of his press-conference below (via Real Madrid):
Q: His assessment of the game
Ancelotti: We have to look at the reality and that is that we did not defend well in the opposition half or with the low block. They scored goals very easily and we didn't work well either collectively or individually because we lost a lot of duels. We are sad and disappointed and we’ll take that sadness home with us. That's football. Our sadness is our fans’ sadness, but we have no option but to look forward and get back the good spirit that has been in the group until this game.
Q: On how his team performed
Ancelotti: The game was not good from the first minute to the last. With an extra man, we were not able to find solutions. I'm sad about the game as a whole. I can't take anything away from it except Mbappé's performance, who scored a great goal in a good move. We have to forget about the rest and look forward.
Q: On Szczesny's red card
Ancelotti: When he was sent off I thought we could try to stage a fightback. I didn't think about anything else. We have to defend well to win this game. We defended badly and Barcelona deserved to win. They defended better than us.
Q: On individual mistakes during the game
Ancelotti: I'm not going to name anyone. It was a collective problem. We didn't defend well at the back or in the middle of the pitch. The team wasn't compact and we have to get back to defending better
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Barca Win Spanish Super Cup For 15th Time In Thrilling El Clasico
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Are Embarrassed By Barcelona In Super Cup Final
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Suffer Devstating Super Cup Loss
Real Madrid Fans React To Disastrous 5-2 Loss In El Clasico Super Cup Final