Real Madrid CF ON SI

PSG Linked With Vinicius Jr. After Brazilian Rejects First Real Madrid Contract Offer

It could be one of the sport's biggest transfers.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The future of Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid is set to become one of the biggest stories of the season, with the Brazilian attacker now linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been reported by Sky Sport Switzerland that PSG has already made contact with Vini Jr.'s camp amid his contract dispute with Real Madrid, meaning the French side is laying the groundwork for what would be an audacious signing.

Vinicius Jr in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It was recently reported that the Brazilian winger had turned down Real Madrid's first contract renewal offer, with the club and player's representatives meeting at Valdebebas to get the talks underway.

MORE: Latest Update On Vinicius Jr And Real Madrid Contract Talks

While Real Madrid is expected to continue working on Vini Jr.'s renewal, transfer speculation will only grow from here, and PSG is the first European club to be linked with a move.

Vini Jr. received a staggering proposal from a Saudi Pro League club in the summer worth around $1 billion, meaning the player is expecting an impressive offer from Real Madrid.

MORE: Al-Ahli Manager Praises Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Amid Transfer Links

Various reports from Spain recently suggested that Vini Jr. is not as popular at Real Madrid as he once was. His lack of defensive application and constant outbursts at opposition players and referees are starting to cause friction with his colleagues.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Confirms Another Defensive Injury Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

Incredible Stat Shows Kylian Mbappe Is Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, And Neymar

Pep Guardiola Hails Exceptional Real Madrid Attack Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Showdown

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Match

Manchester City's Dias Plays Down Mbappe Impact Before Champions League Tie

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/Transfers and Rumors