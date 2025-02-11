PSG Linked With Vinicius Jr. After Brazilian Rejects First Real Madrid Contract Offer
The future of Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid is set to become one of the biggest stories of the season, with the Brazilian attacker now linked with Paris Saint-Germain.
It has been reported by Sky Sport Switzerland that PSG has already made contact with Vini Jr.'s camp amid his contract dispute with Real Madrid, meaning the French side is laying the groundwork for what would be an audacious signing.
It was recently reported that the Brazilian winger had turned down Real Madrid's first contract renewal offer, with the club and player's representatives meeting at Valdebebas to get the talks underway.
While Real Madrid is expected to continue working on Vini Jr.'s renewal, transfer speculation will only grow from here, and PSG is the first European club to be linked with a move.
Vini Jr. received a staggering proposal from a Saudi Pro League club in the summer worth around $1 billion, meaning the player is expecting an impressive offer from Real Madrid.
Various reports from Spain recently suggested that Vini Jr. is not as popular at Real Madrid as he once was. His lack of defensive application and constant outbursts at opposition players and referees are starting to cause friction with his colleagues.
