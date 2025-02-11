Real Madrid CF ON SI

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Playoff

Real Madrid takes on Manchester City in the Champions League Playoff first leg.

Jordan Merritt

Real Madrid renews its Champions League rivalry against Manchester City in the first leg of the playoff at the Etihad.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had many selection issues heading into the game, especially at the defensive positions.

MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead Of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League

Recent injuries to Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez mean it's a makeshift bak-four for Los Blancos. Midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde will start in defense, the latter at right-back.

The three-center midfield partners are Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos.

Real Madrid starting eleven vs Manchester City:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

35. Asencio

23. F. Mendy

6. Camavinga

19. Ceballos

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

7. Vini Jr.

9. Mbappé.

Published
Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

