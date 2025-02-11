Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Playoff
Real Madrid renews its Champions League rivalry against Manchester City in the first leg of the playoff at the Etihad.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had many selection issues heading into the game, especially at the defensive positions.
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead Of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League
Recent injuries to Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez mean it's a makeshift bak-four for Los Blancos. Midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde will start in defense, the latter at right-back.
The three-center midfield partners are Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos.
Real Madrid starting eleven vs Manchester City:
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
14. Tchouameni
35. Asencio
23. F. Mendy
6. Camavinga
19. Ceballos
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
7. Vini Jr.
9. Mbappé.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Match
Rodrygo Aware Of Manchester City's Dangers Ahead of Champions League Playoff Game
Arsenal Sets Astronomical Price Tag For William Saliba Who 'Dreams' Of Real Madrid Move
PSG Linked With Vinicius Jr. After Brazilian Rejects First Real Madrid Contract Offer