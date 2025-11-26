Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Clash

It's Matchday 5 in the league phase of the Champions League, with Real Madrid taking on Olympiacos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. With teams around them dropping points on the November 25 schedule, Los Blancos has a chance to put themselves in a great position to finish in the top eight with a win.

Xabi Alonso has some serious issues at center-back, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Dean Huijsen, and Eder Militao not traveling due to injuries. Huijsen is the latest to pick up an injury and is set to miss the next several games.

It means Raul Asencio is the only available center-back for Alonso. he starts the game, but the big question was who would partner the youngster. Álvaro Carreras has already started in the central position this season, but with the return of Aurélien Tchouaméni, he was also an option if he is fit enough to start. The former does start at center-back, with Ferland Mendy getting his first start of the season at left-back.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham starts on the bench, given a much-needed rest. Tchouaméni starts in midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde. Arda Guler will begin on the right side but could drift centrally.

Vinicius Jr. started on the bench in the previous game against Elche. The Brazilian is back in the starting lineup, replacing his international teammate Rodrygo, who did not make the most of his start. Mbappe keeps his starting streak going, but will want to end his three-game goal drought, his longest for a long time in the Madrid jersey

Real Madrid's Starting XI Against Olympiacos:

IMAGO / SportPix UK

13. Lunin

12. Trent

17. Asencio

18. Carreras

23. F. Mendy

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

14. Tchouaméni

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

