Real Madrid Defender Set to Miss Multiple Games

It's safe to say it has been a frustrating period of the season for Los Blancos. To begin, the team were defeated 1-0 by a completely out-of-sorts Liverpool side at Anfield. The scoreline did not reflect the balance of the game either, with Thibaut Courtois once again saving the team from a heavy defeat.

That game was followed up by a 0-0 draw away to Rayo Vallecano, with the visitors having the better of the game and perhaps finding themselves unfortunate not to have come away from the game with more. Nevertheless, the international break would then surely come as a good time.

However, that has not proved to be the case. Upon the return of club football, Xabi Alonso's side could only draw 2-2 away to Elche, meaning the five-point gap on Barcelona had been reduced to just one singular point.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

What hasn't been helping the situation has been a number of injuries in key areas of the pitch. Now, it appears that situation has got even worse.

Dean Huijsen Set to Be Out of Action Short Term

According to Marca, Dean Huijsen is suffering from a quadriceps muscle injury - meaning he will be out for the next two games against Olympiacos and Girona, whilst also being a doubt for the game against Athletic Club.

If not for the defender's goal against Elche on Sunday, things would have been even worse, with not even a single point to take back to the capital. He also made ten clearances during the game to make sure Elche did not score even more goals.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Such is the tricky situation on the injury front, Raul Asencio is the only recognised central defender who has travelled with the squad to Athens - with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao also missing with injury. As a result, we could see the returning Aurelien Tchouameni fill in at the back, as he has done in the past.

Perhaps there will be enough to navigate the showdown with Olympiacos - albeit in a very hostile home atmosphere - but it is a big worry in La Liga. It would be a nightmare if Alonso only has Asencio at his disposal for the trip to Athletic Club next Wednesday.

When it rains, it really does pour. It feels like everything that could go wrong is. Let's hope this rut can be gotten out of as soon as possible.

