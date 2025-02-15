Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Drop Two Valuable Points
Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in their recent La Liga clash, dropping points for the third consecutive league game.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 15th minute; Fede Valverde set the Frenchman up with a powerful low cross. Mbappe has now scored 17 La Liga goals this season.
Jude Bellingham, however, was sent off in the 39th of the match, with Osasuna using the numbers advantage to full effect. Ante Budimir converted a 58th-minute penalty to make it 1-1 for the home side. Budimir sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way to convert the spot kick.
Real Madrid had 55% ball possession during the game. They managed 17 shots, including five on target. Osasuna, meanwhile, had a total of 11 shots, including four on target.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have not won any of their last three La Liga matches. Following a defeat to Espanyol, they have drawn two back-to-back matches against Atletico Madrid and Osasuna.
Los Merengues have 51 points from 24 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico, who have a game in hand.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna full match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Real Madrid must now shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League. They play Manchester City in the knockout stage play off second leg on February 19. Carlo Ancelotti's side won the first leg 3-2 at the Etihad.
Despite their latest slip-up, Los Blancos remain in contention for the La Liga title race alongside Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Rafa Benitez Explains Why Real Madrid Would Be A Good Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Dani Carvajal Reacts To Jude Bellingham's Red Card Against Osasuna
Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Astonished After He Is Sent-Off Against Osasuna (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Throwback Photo With Georgina Rodriguez On Valentine’s Day