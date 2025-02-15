Rafa Benitez Explains Why Real Madrid Would Be A Good Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has continuously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, especially during January.
The England international has four months left on his contract, with Los Blancos looking to bring him in on a free transfer after June. It was reported that Liverpool rejected an offer from the Spanish champions in January.
Many believe Alexander-Arnold would be an excellent fit for Real Madrid, including former head coach Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard spoke to Sky Sports and gave his thoughts on why Trent would be a great fit for the current European champions.
Real Madrid is an attacking team, the best team in Spain and they will be the best team because they have the potential. For an offensive defender and in an offensive team, you have more chances to make assists and create situations in attack - they will be good for him as a player.- Rafa Benitez
Benitez who coached both Real Madrid and Liverpool said he hoped he would stay with Liverpool. However, he would improve Los Blancos in attacking areas if he was to go.
He's doing that at Liverpool, but with Real Madrid, you can guarantee he will do that for years. As a Liverpool fan, you would say him staying is much better because he gives us something special. But if he goes, and as a Real Madrid kid all my life, that will also be good for Real Madrid and for him.- Rafa Benitez
